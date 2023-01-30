Henkel SA expands into Zimbabwe through new distribution partnership

Industrial and consumer goods company, Henkel South Africa, has expanded into Zimbabwe through a partnership with Cluster Diagnostics. Officially launched in Harare on 26 January 2023, the partnership will see Cluster Diagnostics in Zimbabwe distribute Henkel industrial adhesives to the local market.

Source: Supplied

Cluster Diagnostics was established to provide diagnostic solutions to areas in the SADC region with limited resources. The company has been signed on as a Henkel Premium Partner, and as such, will have access to technical support and training, up-to-date marketing material, and products and solutions that will benefit customers.

The partnership is an expansion of the Henkel business and is aimed at growing the customer base in Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi.

Packaging and labelling

The industries of interest are the packaging and labelling industries, with a possibility of expanding into others as the business grows. Cluster Diagnostics will distribute the industrial adhesives Technomelt and Aquence used for end-of-line packaging and labelling applications. Plus, service products in the form of Technomelt liquid and solid cleaners, used to remove residual adhesive, grease, and grime before the next manufacturing application.

“Henkel South Africa has been looking for a partner to expand into the Zimbabwean market for a while. The partnership with Cluster Diagnostics is a couple of years in the making, and we are thrilled to officially welcome them on board,” says Trevor Bolton, Adhesive Technologies sales manager, Henkel South Africa. “The timing is also quite auspicious, as Henkel celebrates 100 years of adhesives globally,” he adds.

Siphiwe Mthembu, head of the adhesives division for Cluster Diagnostics, comments, “We are proud to be associated with the world’s number one adhesives producer. As part of our value proposition, we want to be a support centre for all Henkel customers in the country and facilitate the seamless movement of Henkel products between countries. This is a great opportunity for Henkel to grow their footprint and to have in-country support for their customers through Cluster Diagnostics.”